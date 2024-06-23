Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $86.48 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of CVS Health worth $86,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,871,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

