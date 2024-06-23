Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,901 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Moderna worth $41,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,880,000 after buying an additional 55,177 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,225,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.02.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,846,531 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

