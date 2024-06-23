Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,739,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $103,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.9% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 121,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 239,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 44,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,251,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

