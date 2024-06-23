Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 849,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $56,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Shell by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 11,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC raised its stake in Shell by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Argus raised their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $58.14 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

