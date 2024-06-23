Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) versus Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Critical Comparison

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) and Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edesa Biotech and Assertio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Assertio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Edesa Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 790.41%. Assertio has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 298.55%. Given Edesa Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edesa Biotech is more favorable than Assertio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech N/A N/A -$8.37 million N/A N/A Assertio $142.05 million 0.77 -$331.94 million ($3.95) -0.29

This table compares Edesa Biotech and Assertio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Edesa Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assertio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Edesa Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Assertio shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Edesa Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Assertio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Edesa Biotech and Assertio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech N/A -115.59% -88.84% Assertio -234.40% 10.80% 5.74%

Risk and Volatility

Edesa Biotech has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assertio has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assertio beats Edesa Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edesa Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company also develops EB02, an extension of secretory phospholipase 2 anti-inflammatory cream for treating erythema, swelling, and exudation associated with hemorrhoids disease; and EB06, an anti- chemokine ligand 10 (CXCL10) monoclonal antibody in vitiligo. It has a collaboration agreement with NovImmune SA to develop monoclonal antibodies targeting products containing toll-like receptor 4 and CXCL10 for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic applications in humans and animals; and Yissum Research Development Company for the development of products for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic uses in topical dermal and anorectal applications, as well as for the use in dermatologic and gastrointestinal conditions. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Assertio

(Get Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc., a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis. It also provides Sympazan, a benzodiazepine for the adjunctive treatment of seizures related with lennox-gastaut syndrome in patients aged two years of age or older; CAMBIA, a non steroidal anti inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine pain, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, a NSAID for relief of mild to moderate pain in adults; SPRIX, a NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; Otrexup, a single-dose auto-injector containing a prescription medicine and methotrexate that is used to treat patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis, and active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as treat adult with severe, recalcitrant, and disabling psoriasis; and ROLVEDON, a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor that is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection caused by febrile neutropenia. The company was formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Holdings, Inc. in May 2020. Assertio Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

