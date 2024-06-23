ELIS One Day Trading Volume Tops $49,800.33 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $7.40 million and $49,800.33 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03311647 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

