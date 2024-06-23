Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Embassy Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance

Embassy Bancorp stock remained flat at $13.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. Embassy Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposits, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit.

