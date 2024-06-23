Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Embassy Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance
Embassy Bancorp stock remained flat at $13.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. Embassy Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
Embassy Bancorp Company Profile
