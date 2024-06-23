Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.92 million. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59,084 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $18,158,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

