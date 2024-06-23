Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1248 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 174,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Enel has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enel will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

