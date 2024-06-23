Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

ET traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,836,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

