EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.50.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.3 %

EnerSys stock opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after buying an additional 226,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 750,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

