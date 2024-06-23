ERC20 Price Down 51.1% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $80.49 million and approximately $224.03 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,206.63 or 1.00073333 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012286 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00076486 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.06780335 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $206.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

