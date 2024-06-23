Ethena USDe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.57 Billion (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $3.57 billion and $48.92 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,564,374,657 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,565,457,402.3474183. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00056566 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $49,234,260.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

