Everdome Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.39 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Everdome has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $646,793.76 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,709,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

