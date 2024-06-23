Evolus’ (EOLS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Evolus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOLS

Evolus Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $660.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.21. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $204,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,567,721.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $30,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,616.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $204,168.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,567,721.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,623 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $11,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 741,451 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 672,807 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.