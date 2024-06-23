FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.000-16.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00-16.40 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $423.73 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $385.27 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $431.50.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

