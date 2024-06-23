FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.38

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26.

FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $20.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of FDX opened at $253.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx has a 1 year low of $224.40 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.21.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

