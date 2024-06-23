FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 30,085 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $39,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.21.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FDX traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.40 and a one year high of $291.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

