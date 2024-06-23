Fei USD Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001508 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $48,795.53 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009264 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,083.45 or 1.00026405 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00075255 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96643316 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $37,265.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

