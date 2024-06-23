Fetch.ai Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.52 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002248 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $111.62 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00037937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

