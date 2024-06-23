First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 28th

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 71.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.03.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

