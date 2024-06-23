First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.90 to C$19.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.69.

TSE FM opened at C$17.13 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The stock has a market cap of C$14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

