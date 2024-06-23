First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 334,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,802. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

