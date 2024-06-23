First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 163,492 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $4,065,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $3,933,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 116,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $3,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. 382,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

