First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,012,000. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 624,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,880. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

