Flare (FLR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Billion

Flare (FLR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $5.55 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,811,119,864 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,811,119,864.55966 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02408942 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $5,013,368.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

