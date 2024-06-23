FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 67,251 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.42. 197,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,086. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

