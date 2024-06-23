Forbes J M & Co. LLP Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Xylem by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 117.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.67. 1,699,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,271. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.