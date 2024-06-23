Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. 65,576,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,527,716. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.