Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $7.51 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,715,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,645. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.15.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

