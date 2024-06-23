Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 1,396 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 80,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,157,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after buying an additional 90,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,821,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $176,448,000 after buying an additional 41,688 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $105.72. 10,329,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,383. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

