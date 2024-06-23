Forbes J M & Co. LLP Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 290 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.73.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $640.78. 725,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,364. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $661.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

