Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 65,125 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,125 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $34,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,977,000. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,077,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 173,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,748,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

GNMA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. 18,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.