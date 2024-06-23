Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698,180 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics makes up 3.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $99,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 43,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GXO stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Read Our Latest Report on GXO

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.