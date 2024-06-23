Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $62.30 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 398,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,297,000. Keysight Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Keysight Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,665,000 after purchasing an additional 93,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,157,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after acquiring an additional 182,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,420 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.