Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $9.78 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

