Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $9.78 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
