GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.81.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $175.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.29. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $165,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

