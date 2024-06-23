General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Cut by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 0.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.24. 17,196,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,373. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

