General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by &Partners

&Partners boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after acquiring an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,390,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,410. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.