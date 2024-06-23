General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,760 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in General Motors by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 93,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 16,737,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,246,204. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,203,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.81.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

