GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 1,445 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after acquiring an additional 123,096 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,194,000 after acquiring an additional 170,342 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,263. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

