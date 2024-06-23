GenWealth Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.59. 862,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,412. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.23. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.