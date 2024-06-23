GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 88 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after acquiring an additional 608,062 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,880. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $170.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

