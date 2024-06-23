Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Cut by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.39.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,749,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,514. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

