Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

GLBS opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

