Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.07.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grab Price Performance
NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.82. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
Read More
