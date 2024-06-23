Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GRAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,964,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 2,898.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,407 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Grab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,176,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Grab by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,326,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 85,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.82. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.