Grin Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $119,054.02 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,246.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.26 or 0.00604400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00116308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00035757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00259207 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00042963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00071681 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

