Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,140 ($14.49) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,035 ($13.15).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,148 ($14.59) to GBX 1,342 ($17.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 825 ($10.48) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.83 ($12.82).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

About Hargreaves Lansdown

LON HL opened at GBX 1,133.50 ($14.40) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,151 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,642.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 924.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 807.54.

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.