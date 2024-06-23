HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for PolyPid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($4.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.31.

PolyPid ( NASDAQ:PYPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid makes up approximately 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.67% of PolyPid at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

