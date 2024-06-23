HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

ZYME has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

ZYME opened at $8.41 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 249.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 11.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 727,934 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

